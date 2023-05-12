Mpho Mukosi Johannesburg - Twenty-three-year-old Denzel Ncube from Vleifontein in Limpopo is convinced that not all snakes are as dangerous and poisonous as people portray them to be, and we, as humans, just need to learn about snakes in order to understand them well and act accordingly if one bites us.

Ncube’s love for snakes was discovered at an early age when he was found playing with a big snake at the age of two, and the snake did nothing to him as the two were joyfully playing together until the snake left. His mother was shocked after witnessing such a thing and thought it was a curse or some evil spirit. Little did she know that it was a blessing and an indication of what her son was destined for. Twenty-one years later, Ncube is now a reptile preservationist and a snake catcher whose aim is to protect these reptiles that are feared by many. Ncube said that since his beautiful encounter with the snake when he was very young, that experience has made him passionate about reptiles. He said that growing up, he sought nothing else to do but expand his knowledge of these creatures, as he was passionate about them.

‘’I was given this gift by God, and I have plenty of love for animals, especially reptiles. I help all species by rescuing them and then taking them back to the wild,’’ said Ncube. The 23-year-old snake catcher believes that he has a bright future ahead of him. He is also dedicated to teaching the community about the risks and how to react to snakes.

Ncube further states that his dream is to start an educational centre to teach the youth about the importance of looking after animals of all kinds, that they do not have to be scared of any animal, and that they should give themselves time to study animals. ‘’My own mother, Winnie Mueda, advised me to continue with my strange love of snakes, even though she still fears that something might happen. She is still one of the most supportive people.’’ ‘’I thought my child was joking when he said he wanted to work with snakes. I’m fearful, but my son loves them. Denzel successfully completed the African Reptiles and Venom Course in Advanced Snake Handling two years ago,’’ said Denzel’s mother.

He further explained that he had taken a snake ID, snakebite treatment, and venomous snake handling course through the Field Guides Association of Southern Africa (FGASA). Ncube said: "Snakes are commonly associated with witchcraft in African culture, further complicating the already strained relationship between humans and reptiles.’’ He is pleading for financial assistance to turn his dream into reality.