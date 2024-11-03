NPA clears Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane of corruption allegations

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has officially vindicated Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane of any allegations of corruption, after looking into claims linking him to a multimillion-rand tender awarded to former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. Last week, the NPA, confirmed that there was no case against Chiloane and will not be pursuing prosecution related to the allegations.

The allegations suggested that Chiloane received R185 000 from a R27 million vehicle tender, a claim he has consistently denied. Despite his denial, political opponents have continued to target the MEC, with some calling for his ousting from the provincial government and others advocating for a lifestyle audit. According to the MEC’s spokesperson, Xolani Mkhwente, on Wednesday, Chiloane received a formal letter from the NPA confirming its decision to decline prosecution in the ongoing case against Mabe and his co-accused. “We welcome this development which underscores the integrity of MEC Chiloane and reaffirms his commitment to serving the people of Gauteng with transparency and accountability. It also serves as proof that the allegations levelled against him were politically motivated.”

DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, Sergio Isa Dos Santos, on October 22, said the allegations, which stemmed from media reports, were damning and hoped that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi would act swiftly against Chiloane. “In his typical carefree manner, Premier Lesufi has remained silent, hoping this issue like many others will just disappear. The DA has repeatedly urged the Premier to release the lifestyle audits publicly. His failure to act raises concerns about either grave negligence or a deliberate attempt to conceal corruption and protect the corrupt in his administration,” Dos Santos had said. Mkhwente hit back at the ongoing political attacks, particularly from the DA, describing them as unfounded and detrimental to the critical issues facing the Gauteng government.

“The undue criticism and calls for the MEC’s dismissal have been proven to be unfounded, demonstrating that indeed those calls were fuelled by political ambition. Such actions divert attention from the critical issues that the Gauteng government should be addressing,” Mkhwente said. Legal NGO, Integrity Network, has previously slammed the DA’s demands for Chiloane to face a lifestyle audit, despite him not being implicated in Mabe’s alleged corruption case. Chiloane is an ally of Lesufi and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Integrity Network believed that the attack on Lesufi and Chiloane was motivated by the political fight for the province after the DA was not given any executive positions in the province.

Mkhwente said Chiloane remains focused on his responsibilities of aiming to establish effective schools and learning institutions while providing coordinated support to ensure that all learners in Gauteng acquire the necessary knowledge, skills, values, and qualifications for success. The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has achieved clean audit outcomes for the second consecutive year for the 2023/2024 financial year, reflecting Chiloane’s dedication and commitment to transparency. In light of the allegations and subsequent media coverage, Mkhwente expressed deep concern about a news outlet, known as The Star, announcing plans for legal action against the publication and the journalist responsible for the misleading report.

“We believe that responsible journalism is essential for a healthy democracy, and we find it alarming that publications appear to be active players in politically charged fights. Therefore, action must be taken to ensure that the media doesn’t continue causing irreversible harm to individuals without accountability.” In light of these developments, Dos Santos in an interview with The Star on Sunday said they noted the NPA’s decision to decline to investigate Chiloane. “While the NPA has decided not to pursue charges against Chiloane in the case following allegations of a fraud case totalling R27 million linked to senior ANC member Pule Mabe. We firmly believe that transparency and accountability are paramount.