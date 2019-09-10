Colonel Patrick Karegeya, Rwanda’s former spy chief, who was found dead in a Sandton hotel at the start of 2014. Picture: AP

Johannesburg - Five years after a Rwandan colonel was killed mysteriously in Sandton, his family might soon get answers to what happened.

Colonel Patrick Karegeya, the former Rwandan Head of Intelligence, was strangled in his hotel room at the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton on New Year’s Eve in 2013. Now, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had issued warrants of arrests for two of the four alleged murderers. The NPA was also applying for extradition, and once this was granted would apply to Interpol for the issuing of “Red Notices” against Ismael Gafaranga and Alex Sugira, according to advocate Gerrie Nel, the head of Private Prosecutions at AfriForum.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane did not respond to queries sent to her about the case.

Karegeya sought asylum in South Africa in 2008 after he had a fall-out with the Rwandan government, and set up an opposition movement called the Rwandan National Congress.

An inquest into the murder was heard at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in April and the case was sent back to the NPA for it to decide whether it could prosecute Garafanga and Sugira.

Nel said while the warrants of arrests were a step in the right direction, they also highlighted the NPA’s ineptitude.

“It is an indication that the NPA has abused the legal system as warrants for arrest were issued without any further investigation. This after the NPA indicated that they could not make a decision to prosecute on the available evidence and recommended a judicial inquest.

“The only feasible conclusion is that the NPA wanted to avoid prosecution. We welcome the current steps and hope that the NPA will continue with the process keenly.

“AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit and the family of the deceased will closely monitor the process,” Nel said.

The Star