NPA says it will crack the whip on looters

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has vowed to take a hardline approach in bringing to book all those arrested for looting. In Gauteng alone, 135 people had been charged by yesterday and made initial appearances in courts.

Phindi Mjonondwane, the NPA Gauteng spokesperson, revealed this figure late yesterday. She said the accused faced charges including public violence, theft, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, housebreaking with intent to commit an offence and the contravention of the Disaster Management Act. “They were all remanded in custody to dates varying from the 20th of July to the 1st of September 2021. All their cases were remanded for further investigations and possible bail hearings,” said Mjonondwane.

“The NPA views these cases in a very serious manner, and as per instruction from our national office, we will ensure that these matters receive the necessary priority and that they are expedited.” She said the NPA’s national office gave a clear instruction that all cases connected with the looting unrest should be allocated to experienced prosecutors. They will work with police officers who are guiding investigations into the unrest cases, Mjonondwane said.

Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andrew Chauke said the NPA would bring all accused of looting to book. “The NPA will continue to prosecute those that seek to undermine the rule of law and the safety and security of South African citizens,” he said. Hundreds more, if not thousands, were expected to appear in courts, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, over the looting frenzy.