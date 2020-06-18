NPA vows to fight for elderly who lost life savings in R2.7bn VBS Bank looting

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has vowed to fight for the elderly who lost their life savings as it goes after the VBS Mutual Bank looters. On Wednesday, law enforcement agencies raided the homes of four VBS executives in an early morning blitz to arrest the suspected looters of R2.7billion. Three other executives opted to hand themselves over to the police last night. The eighth key suspect in the Great Bank Heist, who was believed to be in quarantine due to Covid-19, was spared arrest. Among those held are several top VBS insiders, board members and the chief KPMG auditor for the bank. Former VBS and Vele Investments chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who has been touted as the alleged kingpin, was also believed to be among those that spent the night behind bars.

An audit report of the heist alleges that Vele scored R936million while Matodzi is said to have received R325m.

The seven are due to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today to face 46 criminal charges.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said on Wednesday that her team would be meticulous and “painstakingly go through the evidence” in their aim to ensure those who plundered the bank faced the full might of the law.

Batohi was reacting to yesterday’s arrests of the seven suspects and a major search and seizure operation on 10 premises in Gauteng and Limpopo by the Hawks in a probe which began in August 2018 and involved 15 elite officers from both the Hawks and SAPS.

Although the suspects cannot be named until their expected court appearance today, Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya placed former VBS chief executive Andile Ramavhunga Matodzi and former chief financial officer Phillip Truter as the central figures in the “scam”.

“The scam was hatched on July 4, 2017, when the board of directors for VBS approved financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2017, making VBS look richer while it was in fact insolvent. The financial statements were shockingly inflated.

“The allegations are that the chairperson and chief executive officer signed the directors’ responsibility statement to the annual financial statement that was prepared by the chief financial officer of VBS,” Lebeya said.

He added that in March 2018, there was a general deficiency of almost R2.3bn at VBS.

He said the investigation has revealed that individuals and/or companies of the suspects unduly directly or indirectly benefited by at least R122287863.

“Our investigation revealed that 20 municipalities deposited an amount of R3.7bn of which R2.2bn was recovered.”

He added that there would be 46 charges laid, including five counts of patterns of racketeering,12 counts of theft, seven of fraud,15 of corruption and seven of money laundering.

Batohi enthused that the NPA would ensure that justice won in the end, and that the rule of law prevailed.

“Although it is imperative that we move with speed to finalise these matters, the team has to be meticulous and painstakingly go through the evidence with a fine-tooth comb.

“We must do so in order to ensure that in the end justice wins and the rule of law prevails.

“We owe it to all the investors of the bank, the elderly men and women of Limpopo and beyond who lost their hard-earned lifetime savings,” Batohi said.

“We have an obligation to all South Africans in general to deliver justice on this matter as they have in many ways been victimised by this crime; in particular, it is our duty to the direct victims of corruption and crime.

“We can only restore confidence in the criminal justice system if we deliver quality service for those who have been harmed,” she added.

Reacting to the arrests, EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said his party welcomed the arrests but cautioned that the prosecution of those linked to the crime should be “free and fair”.

In a statement, the party exonerated its senior party leaders, party president Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu, of any involvement in the theft and fraud allegations related to the VBS scandal.

“The leadership of the EFF reaffirms its statements and articulations that despite the so many factional and politically influenced allegations against its leadership, there is no wrongdoing or criminal activity committed by its leadership,” Pambo said.

The EFF’s statement came after the Hawks head advocate, Lebeya, and National Director of Public Prosecutions Batohi were bombarded by questions from the media about possible arrests of politicians accused of having benefited financially from the theft and corruption at VBS.

But both Lebeya and Batohi were adamant that no one linked to the theft would be spared from arrest, without mentioning names. Lebeya did not rule out any other arrests, saying the arrest of the executives was a “first leg” of their investigations.