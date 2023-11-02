NPA welcomes court’s decision to deny bail to alleged Grindr kidnappers

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court’s decision to deny bail to the seven men accused of kidnapping a Wits student. The seven men were denied bail on Wednesday.

Sanele Ndlovu, Vikani Khanyeza, Sehollo Khumalo, Sphamandla Mavundla, Lungisani Tshabalala, Thulani Mazibuko and Khayelihle Zulu are facing charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder. It is reported that these men allegedly lured the 18-year-old student through the online dating platform for the LGBTQI+ community, Grindr. The suspects allegedly demanded a R30 000 ransom from his family for his safe return.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane welcomed the court’s decision, saying the State argued during the bail application that kidnapping offences were prevalent in the court’s jurisdiction and the charges were serious, adding that the family of the victim allegedly received threats from the accused. “We are hoping investigations will be finalised speedily so we can set a trial date,” Mjonondwane said. Mjonondwane said once the investigations are concluded, they will disclose the contents of the docket to the defence team and prepare for the trial.

During their bail application, acting regional court prosecutor Adolphus Mukwevho argued that the State witnesses were known to the accused, and the family of the complainant previously received threats from the accused and were living in fear. In denying them bail, Mukwevho indicated that it was risky and would not be in the interest of justice to grant them bail as it would be difficult to monitor the accused if they were given bail. It was also revealed that the addresses given by the accused could not be relied upon as they had never resided at the addresses.

The suspects are alleged to have also sent nude pictures and videos of the student, who was bruised and tied up, to his family when demanding ransom and the student’s father was asked to deposit money through an e-wallet. Police monitored the cellphone number and a breakthrough came when an ATM was identified where one suspect had wanted to withdraw the ransom money on the M2. He was arrested and led the police to Denver Men’s Hostel, where he agreed to show officers where the victim was being held captive. This led to the student’s rescue.