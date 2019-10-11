NSFAS confirmed the arrest of three employees in Wynberg, Cape Town, for allegedly diverting student allowances to their personal accounts.
In a statement written on behalf of NSFAS executive administrator Dr Randall Carolissen, NSFAS said: “The employees were all arrested on allegations of fraud relating to diverting student allowances to their personal accounts. NSFAS is working with the authorities, who are investigating the matter.”
Carolissen said since August 2018, NSFAS instituted a number of forensic investigations on the general disbursement of student funds, student allowance, leakage of sensitive and confidential information, and human resources-related issues.
Carolissen told The Star on Thursday that NSFAS could not reveal how much money was diverted by the arrested employees as all evidence was handed over to the SAPS for processing following the arrests.