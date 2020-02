NSFAS says it did not pay R5bn to a student as widely reported on Twitter









File Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA). NSFAS was caught in a social media storm after a student posted that she had received R5billion from the scheme. On Monday, an unknown student posted on Twitter that she received a R5bn deposit from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) which started circulating as Twitter users questioned the legitimacy of the payment made. The payment was allegedly paid to her savings account with a reference of FET payment on Saturday, February 8. The notification, however, is said to have only reflected on February 10.

NSFAS has done it again. This time NSFAS just sent 5 Billion to one student. #NSFAS pic.twitter.com/LPvTjo8jGF — 17 September 💣🎂 (@Zat_twala) February 10, 2020

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said they became aware of the serious allegations posted on the social network alleging that the scheme had paid R5bn into a student's bank account on Monday.

“We would like to state that the allegations are not true, and confirm no such movements in our bank accounts.

"NSFAS did not make a payment of R5bn to any of its students. We have controls in place to prevent such from happening,” Mamabolo said.

He urged students to be vigilant at all times and not to fall victim to the ever-increasing scams that have targeted NSFAS beneficiaries.