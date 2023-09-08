NSPCA lays charge against Malema for animal cruelty

Johannesburg - The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) says it is horrified after a video has emerged that shows a cow being slaughtered on a farm in Magaliesburg. In a statement yesterday, the NSPCA said it had received numerous complaints from the public regarding the video circulating on social media.

The video depicts the intended slaughter of a cow. The complaint stems from an incident that occurred before the EFF’s 10th-year anniversary celebrations, at the FNB Stadium on July 29, after a donation of more than 100 cows to the party. EFF leader Julius Malema was seen struggling to slaughter a cow for the event. The NSPCA was called on to investigate the incident in Magaliesburg on July 13. Malema is seen holding a small knife, which he stabs in the back of the animal’s head. The cow is held in place by its horn by an EFF member as others surround Malema, who changes knives during the process, eventually killing the cow.

Spokesperson for the NSPCA Jacques Peacock said the videos were gruesome. “The aforesaid video clearly shows Mr Julius Sello Malema attempting to paralyse a cow by pithing it (that is, attempting to pierce or sever the spinal cord of the animal so as to kill or immobilise it). “It is evident from the video that Mr Malema uses two small knives and inflicts more than 11 stabs and over 60 instances of twisting the knife into the fully conscious animal’s poll,” he said.

Responding to the complaint, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said: “We will deal with whatever complaints from the NSPCA as they arise. As of now, our complete attention is on establishing our elections machinery ahead of 2024 towards total victory.” Peacock said: “Mr Malema repeatedly inflicted pain and caused unnecessary suffering on the animal, and it is evident that the animal endured significant distress. The Animals Protection Act is a crucial piece of legislation that aims to protect all animals from unnecessary pain, suffering and cruelty. It is essential that all individuals, including public figures and leaders who are expected to set an example, uphold and respect these laws,” he said. Peacock said the NSPCA had investigated the matter and had laid charges against Malema.