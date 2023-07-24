Johannesburg - Renowned actress Ntando Duma has made her attention-grabbing debut on the much-loved drama series Shaka iLembe, eliciting varied responses from viewers. Duma made an appearance on Sunday as Queen Bhibhi kaSompisi, the ninth wife of Shaka’s father, Senzangakhona.

The multi-hyphenate star is not new to acting as she has made multiple on-screen appearances in local television shows such as Rhythm City and The Queen. While other viewers have criticised her acting aptitude, Duma has expressed gratitude to those who have been showering her with love. In this drama series, she joins the star-studded cast that includes the internationally-acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who portrays the role of Nandi; Senzo Radebe; Dawn Thandeka King; Sthandiwe Kgoroge; Sibonile Ngubane; Thembinkosi Mthembu; Khabonina Qhubeka; Wiseman Mncube; and Abdul Khoza, among many others.

Duma took to social media to express her gratitude for the pouring love she has been receiving from viewers after her exciting debut on the show. "I'm so overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the love. Izandla zidlula ikhanda bantakwethu, NGIYABONGA! Inkosi ibe nani. lyobonana kwelizayo," said Duma. The show, which has seen glittering reviews on social media, follows the story of the making of the iconic African king, with iterations from his early childhood through adulthood.

It also shows the robust character of Mbatha, who portrays the revered Queen Nandi, mother of the great King Shaka. When Shaka iLembe was released, well-known personalities such as Langa Mavuso, Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda, and Siv Ngesi spoke out about the drama series on social media, pointing out that it is a masterpiece. ‘’Bomb Productions gave us a magical production. The cast, the crew, and the entire production team worked! #ShakaiLembeMzansi is a masterpiece,’’ said Langa Mavuso.

After posting a picture of the whole cast, Ngesi simply captioned it: ‘’Take a bow, guys’’. While Mdoda said the drama series was enchanting: ‘’Well done, that was great.’’ Another viewer, @MazwiMaphisa, lauded the cast for bracing history and heritage.

The crew has been lauded for pulling off a great show that scores of viewers immerse themselves in, making Sundays a captivating time for viewers. Senzo Radebe, who also portrays the role of Senzangakhona, was also elated about being part of the drama series, highlighting that he is grateful that he is getting all the recognition. Radebe, who is passionate about storytelling and performance, said he has been waiting for people to see his talent.