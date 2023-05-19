Ntanzi again fingered as one of two Senzo Meyiwa killers

Johannesburg - Once more Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi has been fingered, for the second time, as one of the two men that entered the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo and killed Senzo Meyiwa in 2014. Zandile Khumalo, through tears and sobs, shouted in the High Court in Pretoria as she resumed her testimony about what happened on the night the Orlando Pirates soccer player was shot and killed on October 26, 2014.

She told the court that as the occupants of the house were listening to a joke that her sister was telling them, two men suddenly entered their family home. It was at this point that she got emotional and started heaving and crying while pointing to where the five accused currently on trial for the murder of Meyiwa were sitting. “Are you guys even aware of what you did to our lives? Are you even aware of what you did to us as a family that day? The damage that you guys caused?” she sobbed while in the witness box.

After composing herself, she pointed at Ntanzi as the second intruder who came into the house, behind the dreadlocked intruder who was carrying the firearm. Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala, during his testimony last year, also identified Ntanzi from the dock as being one of the two intruders who came in on the night. According to Madlala, however, 32-year-old Ntanzi was the man whose hand Meyiwa grabbed as he pressed him against the wall in the kitchen after the two attackers entered the house.

“A person you have seen before – if you meet this person again, it won’t be difficult to recognise that person. And I won’t tell lies about a person. Even that person knows,” said Madlala at the time. Khumalo, however, said the dreadlocked intruder, who is yet to be identified from the five men sitting in court, was the one who came in and said to them while pointing the firearm, “Khipani imali na ma cellphones”. While they were all still in shock and uncertain of what was happening, it was allegedly at this point that Khumalo said she heard a “click” of the firearm, which prompted Longwe Twala, her lover at the time, to get up and push the gunman back and run out the kitchen door.

Her sister (Kelly) then ran into her bedroom, and she was chased down by Ntanzi, who tried to gain entry to the room. It was during this time that she said the rest of the occupants of the house, which included her mother, Meyiwa, Madlala, and Mthokozisi Thwala, simultaneously got up and pushed both intruders into the kitchen. She alleged that she then grabbed Madlala’s crutches and attempted to hit Ntanzi, while Meyiwa continued to wrestle the dreadlocked gunman.

However, she told the court that due to her being unable to reach Ntanzi, Madlala took the crutch from her and proceeded to assault him as he was standing closer to him. Khumalo said it was at this point that she heard a gunshot, after which she ran into the bathroom, while Madlala ran into one of the bedrooms. The trial will continue with Khumalo’s testimony today.