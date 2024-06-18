Ntuli’s KZN cabinet comes from the ANC, DA, IFP and NFP

The newly elected premier for KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, announced his provincial cabinet comprising of representatives from the political parties in the governments of national and provincial unity of IFP, DA, NFP and ANC. Ntuli’s delegation made the announcement after he was officially sworn-in and inaugurated as the premier of the hotly contested province.

Ntuli emerged as the victor after narrowly outvoting his opponent, Inkosi Phatisizwe Chiliza, of Umkhonto weSizwe Party at the provincial legislature on Friday. He succeeds former premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Retaining her position was Nomagugu Simelane, who will preside as the MEC for health. Siboniso Duma, who was running for the KZN premiership for the ANC, was appointed as the Transport and Human Settlements MEC. He previously served as MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, a position now given to Reverend Musa Zondi of the IFP.

The “Kingmaker”, the NFP, gained the Social Development portfolio which will be administered by Mbali Chinga. From the DA, Francoise Rodgers is set to serve as MEC for Finance, while Lucas Meyer will lead the Public Works and Infrastructure Department. Former mayor of the Zululand District Municipality, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi of the IFP, is the MEC for Cooperative Development and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Additionally, other members of the IFP, Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa will work as MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development while Mntomuhle Khawula will be the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture. From the ANC, Siphosihle Hlomuka was delegated as MEC for Education. During a media briefing, Ntuli explained that he had chosen his cabinet based on experience, and inclusive of women: “It was important to consider the experience, so that not everyone would be new or starting to learn. A consideration had to be made to ensure the women of our country play a role in the development of this province.”