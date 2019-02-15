The National Union of Mineworkers in the Free State has accused the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union of being behind an attack in which two miners were shot and killed while three others were wounded.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has accused the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) of being behind an attack in which two miners were shot and killed while three others were wounded. The miners, about 40 of them, were attacked at a bus stop on Tuesday morning while waiting for a transport to take them to Sibanye Stillwater Beatrice mine where they work.

However, while waiting, three men arrived in an unidentified double cab bakkie and stopped meters away from them.

The men alighted from the vehicle and allegedly started shooting at the direction of the miners.

As bullets flew, the group scattered. Two people - a man and a woman - were shot dead. Two others were wounded by the bullets and a fifth man was assaulted, allegedly by the gunmen.

Welkom police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele confirmed the incidents and said they were investigating cases of murder and attempted murders.

"While trying to run for cover, two workers were shot dead, two more were wounded and the fifth victim was assaulted by the suspects," he added.

Sibanye Stillwater spokesperson, James Wellsted said the workers were from his company.

"I cannot tell the exact number but there were about 40 mine workers at the pick up zone and two were killed. Two were shot and injured and one was assaulted, he said.

Wellsted said the shooting could be linked to the wage protest by Amcu which started in November 2018.

Tshepo Molibeli of NUM in the Free State said the miners who were attacked belonged to their union.

He said it was suspected that Amcu members were the ones who carried out the attack because they were protesting over wages while NUM was not part of the protest.

"Those workers who were shot are our members and we believe AMCU is behind the shooting because our members are still reporting for work," said Molibedi

"NUM and Sibanye Stillwater have met and have agreement. Our main concern is the safety of our members," Molibedi added.

The Star tried to get hold of AMCU in the Free State to comment on the matter. However, a woman who did not identify herself said they did not have a comment.

On the second attempt, The Star put the allegations by NUM to a lady who identified herself as Tshidi.

However, Tshidi - who did not giver her surname- harshly said the union did not have a comment on the incident. She also refused to confirm if AMCU members at the mine were on a protest.

Brigadier Makhele has appealed to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers to contact the Investigating officer, Warrant Officer Ditaba Marumo on 060 364 8879