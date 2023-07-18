NUM calls for employers to provide security for truck drivers

Johannesburg - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Health and Safety Secretary, Masibulele Naki, says that the union demands employers provide security, comfort relief, and easy work for the trucking industry to find long-lasting solutions to protect the health and safety of the truck drivers. The union has noted with concern the burning of trucks in various parts of the country.

‘’We have noted some reports that some of the alleged perpetrators were arrested. There must be a thorough investigation on this matter that also impacts the livelihood of many in the country,’’ said Naki. ‘’We expect nothing else but employers to take full responsibility for the health and safety of their employees and act to avoid putting the health and safety of the truck drivers at risk,’’ added the union in a statement. Yesterday, The Star reported that community organisation Operation Dudula had distanced itself from the truck attacks, which saw at least 21 trucks set alight in provinces such as KZN, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga.

Last week, the burning of trucks took centre stage following the first incident, which happened in Van Reenen in the early hours of Sunday morning. Since then, the SAPS has confirmed the arrest of at least six people in Limpopo and Mpumalanga in connection with the torching incidents. All of the accused are expected to make their first court appearances at various courts in both provinces this morning. In a statement posted on social media, Operation Dudula secretary general Zandile Dabula said neither the movement nor its members were in any way involved in the widespread truck attacks.

‘’Operation Dudula distances itself from the allegations that it is involved in the truck burning incidents taking place countrywide.’’ Operation Dudula said it would not destroy infrastructure that helps the country’s economy flourish. ‘’They should come and tell us who is involved, but Operation Dudula distances itself from all this. We cannot be burning the same trucks that we are fighting to employ our people,’’ Dabula said.