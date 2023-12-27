NUM calls on Impala Mine not to dismiss 2 000 miners

The National Union of Mineworkers has urged Impala Platinum’s Bafokeng Rasimone Mine management not to dismiss its workforce of more than 2 000 miners who staged a three-day sit-in underground last week. The union has called on the mine management not to be hostile towards its miners as that could lead to more protests at the mine.

Last week, 2 000 workers staged a sit-in to demand immediate payment of their pension fund. That came after the mine’s change of ownership and the reported tax deductions on bonus payments. On Wednesday, after spending three days underground, the workers returned to the surface.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said at least 2 205 workers were involved in the strike. Mammburu said the union was in talks with the mine management in a bid to resolve the matter that could result in dismissal of miners after the mine indicated that it would consider dismissing all the workers who had taken part in the strike. “The NUM leaders, led by NUM president Dan Balepile, are currently engaging the company to make sure that NUM members are not dismissed and that jobs are saved.”

He said the negotiations were difficult to manage, and urged miners to avoid staging sit-ins. The form of protest was becoming common in the mining sector following another sit-in at Gold One Mine in Springs. “The NUM wants to put it on record that the negotiations are extremely difficult but the NUM leadership is doing its best. The NUM does not support sit-ins and hostages underground as underground is not conducive for a prolonged stay. “The NUM is calling on its members to refrain from staging sit-ins underground and to use other lawful and proper channels to raise their concerns.

“We are also calling on our members not to be misled by hooligans and criminals from rogue unions to stage sit-ins and hostages underground.” Mammburu said sit-ins had resulted in rival union members assaulting miners underground. “These hooligans and criminals from rogue unions have subjected innocent workers to assault, kidnapping, torture, humiliation, violation and discrimination, like we recently saw at Gold One Mine in Springs.