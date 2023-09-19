NUM devastated as 22 mine workers die in a collision

Johannesburg - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it was devastated by the loss of more than 22 mine workers employed by Murray & Roberts operations at the Venetia mine, who died on Sunday when their bus collided with a truck on the R572 at Musina in Limpopo. NUM said the two vehicles caught fire, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

NUM North East Regional Secretary Phillip Mankge said the union was shattered by this incident. “The government should upgrade their roads because this is the second incident in a short space of six months. We are losing workers due to road accidents,’’ said Mankge. The union said it is calling for the Limpopo provincial government to urgently assemble a team of investigators to probe all the main causes of such accidents in the province.

“There should be zero tolerance with regard to road deaths on public roads. We would like to offer our sincere and deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased,’’ added the union. In a statement, Murray & Roberts, said words could not express the depths of the sadness and the pain they felt for the bereaved families. “Our priority remains the wellbeing and support of the affected families and our broader employee community,” read the statement.

The company said it was committed to providing all necessary support, counselling, and assistance. The DA constituency head for Musina, Risham Maharaj, said the incident highlighted the need for the Limpopo Department of Transport to implement a road safety strategy and increase the visibility and efficacy of traffic law enforcement on roads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, colleagues, and families of the deceased and severely injured during this difficult time,’’ he said.

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha also sent his condolences, saying the entire province stood with the families in solidarity, offering support, love and strength. “To the survivors of this tragic incident, we send our heartfelt wishes for a swift and complete recovery. We hope that you find solace in the knowledge that you are not alone and that the entire community is here to support you in your healing journey,’’ said Mathabatha. The premier has dispatched the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, to the scene to gather detailed information about the accident, and to “ensure that all necessary steps are taken by the provincial government”.