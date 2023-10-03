NUM wants government to delay just energy transition

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) wants the government to delay the implementation of the just energy transition (JET) until such time as all stakeholders are convinced that such a move will be fair and just to workers and communities. On Monday, the union said its delegates at the Just Energy Transition Summit, which took place in Kempton Park on September 19 and 20, had agreed that the energy transition must be put on hold until all are convinced of its fairness, as well as the Eskom unbundling.

Established in 2020, Eskom’s JET Office committed itself to implementing JET in order to to achieve a cleaner and greener energy future. JET’s vision focuses on achieving “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, with an increase in sustainable jobs. However, the union has indicated that this move should be halted until everyone buys into the vision and that the unbundling of Eskom should also be halted. “NUM calls for delays in the implementation of the JET until such time that all stakeholders are convinced that such transition will be fair and just to workers and communities. NUM also demands that the unbundling processes at Eskom must also be put on hold pending proper consultation,” the union said.

In terms of the Eskom unbundling, NUM says there is a clear lack of consultation with organised labour regarding the process, as well as the process to decommission the Komati power station. “The decision to unbundle Eskom does not take into consideration Eskom’s core mandate of providing electricity in an efficient and sustainable manner to South Africans. In all these processes, including the just energy transition, most funds will come in the form of loans rather than investments. It is therefore not free money and has to be repaid in foreign currencies by the South African government,” the union said. The union also said it acknowledges that climate change is a serious threat that impacts various aspects of people’s lives, which therefore necessitates a transition to low-emission energy.

“However, it demands that such a transition be fair and just to the working class, as it is not fair or just at the moment. “The union believes the rapid pace of the energy transition could exacerbate South Africa’s existing developmental challenges such as unemployment, poverty and inequality,” the union added. Following the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as rains in the Western Cape, NUM said it understands that climate change is a reality and a serious threat to the lives of South Africans.