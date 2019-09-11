File Picture: Sizwe Ndingane.

Johannesburg - The recent discovery of a foetus in a rubbish bin in Olivedale has once again put the dumping of foetues in spotlight. On September 4, paramedics found a foetus wrapped in blankets in a rubbish bin on President Fouche Road in Olivedale.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived at the scene at 11am to find the local authorities already in attendance.

He added that upon inspection, paramedics found the foetus lying in a rubbish bin, along with several blankets.

This is one of several incidents where foetuses were discovered dumped since the beginning of 2019.

It was reported on February 14 that a mother aborted her unborn baby and dumped the foetus in the Howick area, KwaZulu Natal.

TimesLIVE reported that the family found out about the said concealment of birth and the matter was reported at the local police station.

According to the publication, police were initially informed that the foetus had been put into a plastic bag and thrown over the Howick Falls.

However, new information later revealed that the foetus has been buried near the mother’s home.

In another incident, a developed foetus was found dumped in a refuse bag and left among a pile of rubbish in Hertzog Street, Witbank on March 6.

Witbank News reported that a man was looking for food in the rubbish when he made the shocking discovery.

The publication further reported that police in the area alleged that the foetus could have been dumped by a female student residing closer to the area.

In March, another foetus was found in a plastic container in a storm water drain in Durban following heavy rains.

According to News24, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said he was called to corners Mount Batten Drive and Winchester Road in Reservoir Hills.

Jamieson added that upon arrival, the foetus which was not full term was assessed and declared dead on the scene.

In another incident, Pretoria Central police opened a case of concealment of death after they discovered a foetus outside a school at corners Bosman and Struben streets in the CBD, in June.

Rekord East reported that police were alerted by a passerby who saw a foetus dumped next to a tree outside Laerskool Eendracht.

In August, a ‘bloody’ foetus was found by a young boy who was walking through the vacant land behind a mosque on Summerfield Road in Bayview, Chatsworth.

The Rising Sun Chatsworth, Kwa-Zulu Natal reported that the foetus had been found with the umbilical cord still attached to it.

IFP in Kwa-Zulu Natal expressed concern over the discovery of the foetuses, saying such incidents were becoming too frequent despite the easy access to birth control.

Les Govender, MPL and Spokesperson of Social Development said: "While the area is plagued by poverty and a myriad social ills, there is simply no excuse for such an inhumane act to be perpetrated. Clearly more education and awareness is needed to curb this scourge. Those who feel they cannot for whatever reason raise a child should seek help from local welfare organisations."