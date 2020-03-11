Number of Gauteng pupils who died since January rises to 27

Johannesburg - Three pupils from Robertsham Primay School in the south of Joburg died in a deadly crash that claimed 10 lives on Wednesday morning. The pupils were travelling to school in a vehicle that was involved in a head-on collision with a minibus taxi. Russel Meiring of ER24 said when they arrived the scene, bodies were scattered all over. The 10th body, he said, was trapped in the taxi. "ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 6.40am to find the taxi and light motor vehicle in the middle of the road. "Both vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision. Several people were found scattered around the scene.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 10 people, including three children, had sustained numerous, fatal injuries.

"Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead. Several other patients were found with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

"The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Education Steve Mabona said they did not know yet where the children were travelling from.

"They were travelling in a Toyota Avanza, being ferried to school when the accident occurred," he said.

Mabona said MEC Jacob Mamabolo, who is the acting MEC for Education in Gauteng, would later visit the school of deceased pupils.

These latest deaths brings to 27 the total number of Gauteng school children who have died since schools re-opened in January.

Last week Wednesday, a Grade 8 learner from Protea Glen Secondary School No 2 died.

Siyanda Ntshangase had allegedly suffered an extreme migraine.

Another pupil, Sinesipho Mangaliso, died after being hit by a stray bullet in Alexandra.

The Grade 5 learner from Zenzeleni Primary School was having dinner with her family last week Friday when the stray bullet hit her.

