Number of miners who tested positive for Covid-19 at West Rand mine rises to 164

Johannesburg - The number of miners who tested positive for Covid-19 at Anglo Gold Ashanti Mponeng mine in Merafong, West Rand has risen to 164. This comes a day after the Gauteng Department of Health's Kwarra Kekana stated that mine management had revealed that 53 miners positive for the virus. Kekana said at the time that 378 underground miners had been tested for the virus and of that number, the results of 274 employees were out while 104 were still being processed. On Monday, Kekana stated that the number had since risen and that the outbreak team had been dispatched to trace all the people who came into contact with the infected miners. "The process of contact tracing is ongoing and this would be accompanied by an intensified screening and testing campaign in the area.

"MEC Bandile Masuku and the Gauteng Health team met with the mine management yesterday (Sunday) afternoon to receive report from the mine, and to ensure that there is swift

response in the management of the cases."

Underground production in the mine has been closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, there were 2773 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of May 24 with 1899 recoveries while 29 people have succumbed to the virus.

There also 103 people who are currently hospitalised in public and private hospitals.

The department also said there were 11 699 people who were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19. They were all traced and put in isolation.

According to the department, 9 040 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.

There are also 238 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

"The department has made available three of the quarantine/isolation facilities, Nasrec, Transnet (Esselen Park) and Eskom to accommodate some of positive cases," Kekana said.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN







Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries

Gauteng 2773 29 1 899

Johannesburg 1 385 14 1108

Ekurhuleni 606 8 452

Tshwane 384 4 271

West Rand 111 3 47

Sedibeng 49 0 21

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 385 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 189 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 213 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 109 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 152 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 311 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 188 cases

Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 94 cases

Unallocated 131

City of Tshwane: 384 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 51 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 15 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 128 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 83 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 5 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 79 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 12

Ekurhuleni: 606 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 50 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 42 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 197 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 123 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 116 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 31 cases

Unallocated cases: 47

Sedibeng 45 cases

Lesedi 6, Emfuleni 33, Midvaal 9

West Rand 111

Mogale City 54, Rand West City 17, Merafong City 29

Unallocated 11

The Star