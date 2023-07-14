Numsa condemns SA Steel Mills’ owner’s reaction in wake of employee’s death

The union has condemned the owner of SA Steel Mills, Rafik Mohamed, for his alleged “inhumane and cold-hearted reaction” in the face of the death of a worker at the company. According to the union’s spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, on Wednesday at about 9 am, one of the workers was crushed by a pressing machine.

In the immediate aftermath of the employee’s death, it is reported that Mohamed demanded that workers had to resume their duties immediately. Some of the members refused to heed his call following this traumatic experience as they were still traumatised and worried about their own safety in the aftermath of the death of their colleague. “However, Rafik insisted that if workers did not return to work immediately, he would take disciplinary action against them. Our members allege that he was planning to obtain scab labour to replace them, and they continued to resist returning to work because they were justified in doing so,” Hlubi-Majola said.

The union says it condemns such ill-treatment and disrespect shown by the company towards the deceased, who should have been considered following this incident. “We condemn Rafik because he demonstrated his hatred and racism towards workers. His views are similar to that of American slave owners on plantations who view workers as cattle or animals. He has no regard for their safety and no regard for their feelings. He did not care that some of them were traumatised, and he has no respect for one of his own employees who died while working for him,” she said. It is reported that, eventually, the Regional Secretary of Sedibeng, comrade Kabelo Ramokathali, compelled Mohamed to allow workers to take time off and resume their shift the following day. The union has accused the owner of the steel company of underpaying his employees as well as of being racist.