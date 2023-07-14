Numsa condemns SA Steel Mills’ owner’s reaction in wake of employee’s death

The union has condemned the owner of SA Steel Mills, Rafik Mohamed, for his alleged “inhumane and cold-hearted reaction” in the face of the death of a worker at the company.
According to the union’s spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, on Wednesday at about 9 am, one of the workers was crushed by a pressing machine.
In the immediate aftermath of the employee’s death, it is reported that Mohamed demanded that workers had to resume their duties immediately.
Some of the members refused to heed his call following this traumatic experience as they were still traumatised and worried about their own safety in the aftermath of the death of their colleague.
“However, Rafik insisted that if workers did not return to work immediately, he would take disciplinary action against them. Our members allege that he was planning to obtain scab labour to replace them, and they continued to resist returning to work because they were justified in doing so,” Hlubi-Majola said.
The union says it condemns such ill-treatment and disrespect shown by the company towards the deceased, who should have been considered following this incident.
“We condemn Rafik because he demonstrated his hatred and racism towards workers. His views are similar to that of American slave owners on plantations who view workers as cattle or animals. He has no regard for their safety and no regard for their feelings. He did not care that some of them were traumatised, and he has no respect for one of his own employees who died while working for him,” she said.
It is reported that, eventually, the Regional Secretary of Sedibeng, comrade Kabelo Ramokathali, compelled Mohamed to allow workers to take time off and resume their shift the following day. The union has accused the owner of the steel company of underpaying his employees as well as of being racist.
We are not surprised at Rafik’s behaviour. We are dealing with a person who is currently underpaying workers and paying them less than the rate stipulated by the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC) for the steel sector.
‘’Rafik Mohamed is leading a very racist organisation because when you look at the staff complement because all the so-called blue-collar workers, who are risking their lives to generate profits for him, are African, whilst the office staff and management are almost entirely lily white. This includes all the sales staff, with a few Indian staff, here and there. Therefore, his attitude should not surprise anyone,“ Hlubi-Majola alleged.
She said the union has in the past sent an official letter to the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, alerting him of the dire situation of flouting of labour laws committed by the same company.