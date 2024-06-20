Numsa wants Labour Department to send inspectors to SA Steel Mills

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called for the Department of Employment and Labour to send its inspectors to probe the alleged exploitation of undocumented foreigners who work for the steel company. Members of the union and more than 161 employees who were dismissed by the steel company after engaging in an unprotected strike have been engaging in a protracted strike outside the offices of the Vaal-based steel company for at least a month now following a protected strike which began on May 22.

According to the union, the strike initially started on April 16 but was temporarily interdicted on April 19. It resumed again on May 22 after Numsa won the right to strike at the Labour Court. Early this week, Numsa revealed that it had placed the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on short notice and was awaiting a response to its appeal on bringing SA Steel Mills (SASM) to a standstill for its refusal to sign a recognition agreement and a R16-per hour upgrade to the entry-level wages of workers in the company. However, on Wednesday, Numsa added that it condemned the management of SA Steel Mills for allegedly exploiting undocumented foreign nationals by using them as scab labour, to undermine the strike.

“Our members have informed us that SA Steel Mills has hired undocumented foreign nationals and they are made to eat and sleep at the workplace. It is alleged that makeshift accommodation has been arranged so they never leave the company. If this is true, then the management of SA Steel Mills is violating labour laws, once again. SA Steel Mills has violated several aspects of basic labour law legislation in the following ways,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. Hlubi-Majola has indicated that the management has ignored a court order that declared the strike of April 16 a lawful and protected strike. “They have ignored a court order specifically barring them from disciplining and then dismissing workers who participated in the strike of the 16th of April because it was a lawful and protected strike. SA Steel Mills has since dismissed 162 workers who participated in that strike.

“They have a terrible reputation for flouting basic health and safety laws and the result is that many workers have lost fingers and even their lives because SA Steel Mills does not take health and safety seriously,” she said. Furthermore, the union has indicated that the company has deliberately misled the media and members of the SAPS by blatantly lying and claiming that the strike was interdicted when it was not. “This resulted in two Numsa members being wrongfully arrested. Fortunately, the union was able to bail them out the next day.