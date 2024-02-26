Nunurai promises more wit and drama in the new season of ‘The Mommy Club’

Reality star Nunurai Mudarikwa expressed her delight at the return of “The Mommy Club”, promising more humour, fun, drama, and uplifting moments. Mudarikwa said that appearing on “The Mommy Club” was one of the most life-changing experiences she’s ever had.

The second season kicked off on a high note with her flowers and fashion show event with her friend Ms Manche, which ignited social media thrills. She is also not embarrassed to confess that the attention that came with appearing on the show was not without its challenges. “Being on the show has exposed me to a whole new world. I got to learn a lot of new things.

“Shooting ‘The Mommy Club’ came with some challenges I didn’t expect, especially when I was shooting. I had to find ways to balance running my business, being a mother, and making time to shoot. What has also been a big challenge has been trying to make people separate me from being a television personality and me being a businesswoman, but I am grateful for all the support,” said Mudarikwa. She believes that despite the hurdles, the friendships she has with some of the cast members make it worthwhile, and she is grateful to have met Nozipho, whom she describes as extremely sweet and soft-spoken. A season full of drama, extravagance, and everything parenting is what fans can anticipate from Ms Manche, who returns after missing the reunion; Mrs Mops, who is also on the reality show; and Mudarikwa, who claims to be more mature.

The first episode focused on Ratile’s relationship with her former aide, Barbra. Babra pays a visit to Her Majesty’s aide, Shalom, and discusses her current relationship with her former supervisor, Ratile. Viewers also saw Mrs Mops and her helper, Mantshi, who addressed the rumours about her that have been circulating online.