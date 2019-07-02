File picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa has withdrawn its members from night shift duties at the Phola Park Community Healthcare Centre in Ekurhuleni. Speaking to ENCA, DENOSA Ekurhuleni region spokesperson Lebo Khumalo said the decision to withdraw their members came after an incident on Sunday where a patient was attacked at the healthcare facility.

It is alleged that three men entered the facility carrying knives and searched for a man who had been stabbed, and went room to room, damaging property in the progress.

Khumalo said the staff at the facility felt unsafe after the incident. They said similar incidents in the past had raised the alarm.

According to Khumalo, the union wants its members to work from 7am to 7pm, to ensure their safety.

She added that patients who might need medical attention outside of the operating hours must make use of alternative health facilities in the area.

“Every patient that needs to be attended to will have to use other alternative services, and if they are in a serious condition they will have to make use of the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital,” Khumalo said.

She added that the decision by the facility’s management to change the security company does not address the safety issues faced by staff.

Khumalo said poor safety and security in health facilities would disadvantage the community.

The incident followed another attack at the South Rand hospital in Rosettenville, which happened on Saturday.

In March, nine people were arrested after attacking a man who they accused of murder at the Yusuf Dadoo hospital.

Gauteng MEC of health, Dr Bandile Masuku condemned the recent spate of violence and security breaches at healthcare facilities.

Masuku said his department would work with the community, clinic committees and the police in addressing the safety of healthcare workers.

The Star