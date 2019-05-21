Odirile Mafora, Grade 5 learner at Kgalagatsane Primary School in Koster, died in hospital a week after he was allegedly attacked by a 17-year-old boy at school. Photo: Supplied.

The North West Department of Education has dismissed claims that a nine year old boy died of injuries sustained when he was pushed down the stairs and trampled at school. According to initial reports, Odirile Mafora was pushed down the stairs then trampled on by a 17-year-old schoolmate who's Grade 7 at Kgalagatsane Primary in Reagile, Koster.

However, the department's Freddy Sepeng said they did their own investigations and were informed that the teenager had slapped Odirile on the head while both of then were on the stairs.

Odirile went down the stairs and the teenager followed him. Once they got to the ground, the teenager allegedly continued to hit him on the head and also kick him on the legs.

He said it was also reported that Odirile was fine when he went home and it's not known what happened later because he was admitted to hospital three days after the incident, this was after he had lost the use of his arms and legs.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

The cause for his death still remains unknown at the moment and the department is still investigating the issue.

“The department is saddened by what happened to the learner and we would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of the victim,” Sepeng said.

He added that the department is delighted by the fact that the police were investigating the incident.

Sepeng added that they were also investigating allegations that a pupil went to report the matter to the teachers but was turned back because there was ‘a meeting in progress’.

He said they were also trying determine how the 17 year was still in Grade 7 at the school.

The Star



