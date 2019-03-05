File Picture: Supplied.

Pensioner and aspiring farmer Senku Molakeng wonders why the government has, for more than 20 years, failed to restore what apartheid took away from his parents in 1978. The 67-year-old chairs a committee fighting for the restitution of land ownership to more than 100 residents of Doornkop, a community near Ventersdorp in North West.

The residents are descendants of black Doornkop landowners who were removed from the land which was declared part of white South Africa.

Consisting of plots black people bought in the 1940s, the fertile land was used as grazing for white farmers, including the late Eugène Terre’Blanche, after its owners were dispossessed of it.

Black Doornkop residents dramatically seized their land back in 1991, after what was dubbed the Battle of Ventersdorp. The battle saw members of Terre’Blanche’s AWB shot dead in the streets of the town.

Following the recapture of the land, Doornkop residents began their fight to regain ownership of the land.

“That removal caused our families to lose ownership to the state,” Molakeng told The Star.

“For over 20 years the government is struggling to issue a piece of paper to us (descendants of the land owner), restoring ownership.

“They only managed to issue title deeds to eight of the original plot owners (in 2005) because they were still alive.”

An old document from the land rights commission said land claims on the matter were brought to it in 1993.

It said the claims were brought on behalf of 122 owners, 97 of whom had paid the full purchase price and 25 of whom were still paying installments before the dispossession.

“Claimants were involved in individual enterprises like breeding poultry and ploughing the plots for subsistence and selling. The title deeds have been forwarded to the state,” said the document.

The state was facing difficulties in issuing the title deeds because “more than 100 original owners are deceased”, said the document.

Molakeng said the state was effectively “failing to transfer those title deeds from the names of their fathers to ours”.

He questioned how hard it could be to prove that the claimants were descendants of the original owners.

“I spoke to former land affairs minister (Gugile) Nkwinti in 2012. He said, ‘Molakeng, what you’re saying is true. We can take only one day to issue a title deed.’

“But up to today, nothing has happened. They are not serious,” Molakeng said.

The title deeds were critical for residents who aim to revive farming. “Without them you can’t get funding from the bank or the land bank.

“They say you must comply, meaning, ‘bring us proof of ownership’. That’s where the problem lies,” Molakeng said. “We want to plough our land. We used to plough, produce maize, potatoes, wheat and sunflowers. I managed to go to school through the farming that my parents did.”

Tshepiso Dinkebogile, one of eight families that received their title deeds, said it was unfair that the majority had not had restitution in more than two decades.

“That is why I’ve joined their struggle. It doesn’t make sense that some get their land back and some do not.

“The people are dying. Most of the people who started this process are dead now,” Dinkebogile said.

Molakeng also feared dying without getting his father’s land back.

“The young ones don’t have the information about the plots. The land will be taken away by anybody,” he said.

At publication time, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights had not responded to questions it was emailed last Friday.

Phuti Mabelebele, spokesperson of the Rural Development and Land Reform Department, who also received the questions, said on Monday that she would ensure the commission responded, but nothing transpired.