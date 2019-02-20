A suspected serial killer, said to be connected to at least six murders, will appear in Swellendam Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a bail application. File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Four disgruntled employees at the North West Health Department have been arrested for causing R500 000 damage to the Mahikeng office. The North West Department of Health in Mahikeng confirmed that a criminal case had been opened.

The four were charged for the misuse of fire extinguishers and intimidation of fellow employees.

The incident occurred in November, when most of the staff protested against the return of the head of department, Dr Thabo Lekalakala, who had been suspended.

Lekalakala was placed on precautionary suspension last year over a contract given to Gupta-linked healthcare company Mediosa.

He returned to work on November 19, after the arbitration outcome which nullified his special leave.

When he arrived at work, he was met by protesting employees who wanted him to be fired.

The department's spokesperson, Tebogo Lekgethwane, said the positions of the employees could not be disclosed because they had not yet appeared in court.

However, they were placed on precautionary suspension, which was then withdrawn.

Although criminal cases had been opened and suspension lifted, an internal disciplinary hearing would continue, said the department.