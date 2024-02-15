Nzimande calls out Allen Winde for claiming Cape Town is the best city

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande has taken Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to task over his claims that the province is the best when it comes to the issue of unemployment. Winde was speaking during yesterday’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate in Parliament.

“This province, Mr President, is where jobs are created. We have the lowest unemployment rate by far. When the honourable Chief Whip of the opposition was here, she mentioned the number, seven out of ten young people in this country do not have a job. How shocking is that? Seven out of ten people do not have a job. In this province, eight out of ten people have jobs,” Winde claimed. However, in his response to Winde, Nzimande said the DA ought to be ashamed as this is not a true reflection of what is happening. “We ought to be ashamed, because the DA is telling a false narrative here. All the things you claim you have done have been made possible by the advances made by the ANC. Where you fail, you blame the ANC. I want to ask you a simple thing, if you are so committed to changing the lives of ordinary people, why are you not selecting poor students from the Western Cape to go and study medicine in Cuba? You are the only province that does not actually do that,” Nzimande said.