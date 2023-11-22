Nzimande threatens to sue Thuja Capital CEO over R500 million bribery claims

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande has threatened to sue Thuja Capital CEO Mthunzi Mdwaba over his allegations that Nzimande and two other ministers solicited a bribe of R500 million from him. Early this month, Mdwaba said he had been approached by people representing the three ministers and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. They had requested a share of 10% from an Unemployment Insurance Fund jobs scheme that he had secured to create jobs for the UIF.

Nzimande said he had since written a letter to Mdwaba, requesting that he withdraw his public statements against him. “Last week Monday, I wrote a letter to Mdwaba and he has not responded. I am definitely going to be taking further action on that,” he said. Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande. | Chris Collingridge Independent Newspapers Nzimande said ministers and other prominent politicians had become victims of slander based on unfounded allegations.

“As ministers, we have become sitting ducks. Everybody can just wake up and say the minister has stolen so much. The minister has done this or that, because you are a minister, anybody can just say something and get away with it,” he said. He said that years ago after being accused by Willie Madisha, he was at pains to prove his innocence because back then, he had been inexperienced. “Mdwaba must prove this by whatever means he thinks he has. I have stolen no money. I have asked no one to go and look for money for me through him. I have known Mdwaba in the past but have no relationship with him.

“Before and at some stage, I was accused of taking R500 000 from a certain Willie Madisha, who now Congress of the People has fired. Because it was the first time I was being accused, I had to run around and subject myself to lifestyle audits and people going into my bedroom to count how many petticoats my wife has …They literally opened everything because I was inexperienced at the time,” he said. Nzimande called on Mdwaba to bring evidence to support his claims as an accusation did not prove anything except to tarnish the name of the accused. However, Mdwaba said he had not received the minister’s letter.