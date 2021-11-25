OBITUARY: Too late for Classifieds

Her joyful personality brought sunshine to the lives of everyone she knew. She had a natural gift for caregiving and was a qualified nurse.

Philene Sybil Robertson, nee Rowbotham, of Joburg passed away on November 7, 2021 in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga, at age 81.

Philene spent over 20 years working as the medical assistant to the famous gynaecologist, Dr Gordon Grant. She volunteered at Sandton Emergency and served helping hospice patients for a large part of her life.

An artist at heart, she spent her retirement years making stuffed animals and painting. Philene’s bubbly laugh will be missed by all.

She is survived by her four sons Collin, Lance, Gregory and James Whatmore, two sisters, Gail and Delia, and several grandchildren.