An off-duty police officer was shot dead in an alleged robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni on Thursday. File picture: Supplied.

Johannesburg - Robbers shot and killed an off-duty police officer when he ran into a store upon hearing his daughter scream during a robbery. The incident happened in Vosloorus on Thursday.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said preliminary investigations revealed that the officer's wife and daughter fell victim of a robbery inside a store during which the store owner activated the security alarm.

“The daughter managed to run out of the store to alert her father who had parked his vehicle close to the entrance,” Peters said

“In response to the alarm and the daughter's cry, the deceased allegedly ran into the store and was then shot at from behind by the suspects,” she added.

The suspects fled after shooting the officer and did not take anything from the store.

Peters said the officer was certified dead on the scene and no others other injuries were reported from the incident.

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela urged police to work around the clock to ensure that the suspects are brought to book.

Mawela expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the wife and daughter of the deceased officer.

“Condolences to his entire family and all those close to him, too. We will do everything in our power to find the suspects and they will face the full might of the law,” Mawela said

Police urged anyone who might have witnessed the incident or seen any suspicious person in that vicinity to contact the Vosloorus police or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111



