Official data shows number of Limpopo teachers inexplicably declined over past decade

The number of teachers employed at public schools in Limpopo has inexplicably declined over the past decade, official data shows. While the government’s post-provisioning model dictated that a province that loses learners automatically sees a decline in teacher numbers, it was the opposite in Limpopo. As the number of learners increased marginally, the number of teachers in the province declined between 2010 and 2019. With an increase of 26676, the number of learners in Limpopo grew from 1660 700 in 2010 to 1687376 last year. But the number of teachers fell by 5076 in the province that saw one of the country’s worst education scandals in 2012, when the government failed to deliver textbooks. The province’s Education Department employed 55992 teachers in 2010, and just 50916 in 2019.

These figures can be estimated from the comparison of data supplied in two official reports released 10 years ago, and last week.

Detailing its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Basic Education handed the latest report containing the statistics to Parliament last week.

The Limpopo Education Department disputed the national department’s figures, saying it employed 836 more teachers than the data given to Parliament had stated.

The national department’s 2019 report showed that the majority of provinces saw an increase in the number of teachers since 2010, except Limpopo, Free State and the Eastern Cape.

Free State’s decline from 23016 to 22978, representing a loss of 38 teachers, was not so significant.

The Eastern Cape’s loss of 6164 teachers correlated with its massive drop in learner numbers. The province had 60462 last year.

Its learner numbers went from more than 2 million 10 years ago to just over 1.7 million last year. The provincial Education Department conceded that learners were leaving its schools for other provinces. “The mobility of our learners migrating from rural to urban settings has resulted in a gradual decrease in the number of learners and teachers over the years,” said Loyiso Pulumani, the Eastern Cape Education Department spokesperson.

The Limpopo Education Department sought to create an impression that its decline was not as high as detailed in the national department’s report. Provincial education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said Limpopo had 51752 teachers and not 50916.This difference of 836 teachers could be explained by vacant posts in the province. Conceding that there were unfilled posts in Limpopo, Chuene said she had no actual figures.

Limpopo reduced its teacher posts in response to the textbook crisis of 2012, Chuene said. Posts arising from attrition and those deemed to be in excess were cancelled.

“Our assessment in 2012 indicated that the teacher-learner ratio in the province was at 1:29, which was lower than the standard norm,” she said.

“The post pool was then reduced to 51752 teachers to bring the figure closer to the standard average.

“This was to make our limited budget available for other departmental priorities such as infrastructure and provision of learning and teaching support material.”

There was nothing to worry about insofar as the teacher numbers were concerned, Chuene said.

“The figure (of 51752) has not changed since 2017. There is no reason for concern as our current figure puts us at a (teacher-learner) ratio of 1:33.”

But, as in any other province, the department’s teacher-learner ratio hid the reality of classrooms, said the provincial secretary of the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union, Sowell Tjebane.

“It doesn’t tell the true picture. It’s just for the purposes of allocation, while distribution will not be equitable. Classes are huge in a number of schools and teachers are not coping. Teachers are overworked in some schools and not in others.”

The migrating learners that Pulumani alluded to appear to be going to Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Gauteng saw the largest increase in learner population growth over the decade. The number grew by 373301 to more than 2.1 million learners.

Learner numbers in the Western Cape, with more than 1.1 million learners in 2019, grew by nearly 168000.