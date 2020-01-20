Johannesburg - Olivenhoutbosch residents burnt a number of muti shops in the area while others were broken into after a woman who had been reported missing was found dead.
Violence erupted on Sunday evening in the area and by the end of it, four people who had been found in one of the shops that had been broken into were arrested.
Those that are behind the torching of the other shops are still at large.
According to Gauteng Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, an unconfirmed number of shops were damaged and some set alight. She said preliminary reports suggest that this stemmed from an arrest last week of a man suspected to be behind the murder of a woman who went missing in November last year and her body was discovered on January 16 in the area.
A mob then attacked the shops on Sunday.