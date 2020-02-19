On-duty metro cop mowed to death by drunk driver









Jacob Moiloa. Jacob Moiloa was an ordinary man from Naledi, Soweto, with a deep love for music and big dreams. And when, on Saturday afternoon, a reckless and drunk motorist failed to stop at a roadblock in Soweto and his car mowed down Moiloa, he not only killed Moiloa but his dreams as well. This motorist brutally took away a father and husband. What makes Moiloa’s death doubly painful is that he died on duty, executing his job as a fully commissioned Johannesburg Metro Police Officer trying to make sure people in and around the city don’t die on our roads. Moiloa was manning a roadblock with fellow officers in Mofolo when he flagged down a vehicle. According to witnesses, the driver failed to stop and, at high speed, drove the steel and metal into Moiloa, snuffing out his life. Moiloa lived to serve people in whatever capacity. He was always smiling, full of energy and his booming voice and laughter were his trademark.

Law enforcement officers are heroes in their hometowns. Young men and women look at them, admire their uniforms and dream of emulating them. Moiloa was no different. On a daily basis, he was stopped asked for tips by those dreaming of wearing the uniform of the JMPD. This was one of the moments that Moiloa loved. He would spend time providing inspiration for those who shared his dream of keeping Soweto and Joburg streets safe.

He was a budding entrepreneur and DJ who entertained many at birthday parties, weddings and other gatherings in and around Naledi and Soweto. Many people marked important milestones in their lives to tunes meticulously chosen and played by Moiloa.

Moiloa’s friend of 40 years, Pat Moepanalo is devastated by the loss of his childhood friend.

Moepanalo said Moiloa was a humble hard worker who loved to make people happy and keep Soweto and Johannesburg roads safe. “I am devastated. It feels like a part of me has died. I just cannot believe that this has happened. I’ve known him all my life. I watched him grow as DJ, from small beginnings to a point where he provided jobs for local youngsters who assisted him at his gigs. I joined JMPD six months after and found him extremely serious about his work. He was an ethical hard-working officer. His death is a great loss to all of us,” Moepanalo said.

Another friend Patrick Megalane said: “We grew up together and watched him develop as a man. He loved music and always wanted to play at parties. Our families lent him his first equipment to play at a gig. He was a snappy dresser and loved good and quality clothes. We’re so shocked about his passing . We’ve lost a good man.”

Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Council for Safety Mally Mokoena visited Moiloa’s home, together with senior officers from the JMPD to offer their condolences.

Some people who knew Moiloa took to Twitter to pay warm tributes.

@TerryLsbs said: “This was my homeboy he offered to be a DJ on our wedding day. So heartbroken by this. Drunk drivers must be jailed”.

@Seja2000 described Moiloa as a wonderful neighbour.

Hours after Moiloa’s death, JMPD chief took to Twitter: “It is heartbreaking to receive news that our @JoburgMPD officer lost his life in the line of duty. He was fatally hit by a motorist under the influence of liquor with a reading 1.18mg/*

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen hero”.

The other sad part about Moiloa’s death at the hands of a reckless motorist is that he is not the first one. In October last year, Nothando Mboneni, a JMPD officer and mother of three, died in similar circumstances. She was directing traffic during morning peak hour in Marlboro, near Sandton, when she was run over by a motorist.

In 2018, JMPD officers Alina Ngoasheng and Winnie Mokgolo died when a suspected drunk motorist ploughed into them while they were conducting a road-side check.

Two memorial services are planned for Moiloa. One is planned for today in Soweto and the other tomorrow in Johannesburg.