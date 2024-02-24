On this day in history, February 24

More than just dates and boring facts 1304 Muslim Berber-Moroccan scholar, jurist and explorer Ibn Battuta is born in Tangier, Morocco. At the age of 21 he goes on pilgrimage to Mecca and discovers that he likes travelling and meeting new people so much that he spends the next 30 years traversing vast swathes of Asia, Africa and Europe. Marco Polo’s travels pale in comparison to those of Battuta, who had at least six wives – two in Egypt and four in the Maldives. Of the Maldives he said: ‘Marriage is easy on these islands.’

1821 Julius Gottlieb Jeppe, founder of the Jeppe and Ford Estate Company that planned the first Johannesburg suburbs, is born in Rostock, Germany. 1917 Germany’s plan to get Mexican help in World War I is exposed when the US ambassador to the UK is given the Zimmermann Telegram. In it, Germany pledges the return of New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona to Mexico if it declares war on the US. 1938 Du Pont begins the commercial production of nylon toothbrush bristles. Before that they were made of boar bristles – stiff, coarse hairs taken from the back of a hog’s neck and attached to handles made of bone or bamboo. A far cry from today’s toothbrushes.

1989 A US Boeing 747 loses parts of its roof over the Pacific and nine passengers are sucked out of the plane to their deaths. 1991 US-led coalition ground troops cross the Saudi Arabian border and enter Iraq after Iraq ignored a deadline to vacate Kuwait. 1996 Two civilian planes are shot down over international waters by the Cuban Air Force.