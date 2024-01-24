On this day in history, January 24

AD 41 Roman Emperor Caligula, known for his eccentricity and sadistic despotism, is assassinated by his Praetorian Guards.

1901 Emily Hobhouse says she found 2 000 women and children in shocking conditions in Bloemfontein’s concentration camp.

1878 Cable communication is established between England and the Cape.

1908 Lieutenant-General Robert Baden-Powell, who commanded British troops during the Anglo-Boer War, publishes Scouting for Boys as a manual for self-instruction in outdoor skills and self-improvement. The book becomes the inspiration for the Scout Movement.

1915 British battlecruisers engage the German fleet in the Battle of Dogger Bank in the North Sea. It is one of the main naval battles of World War I.

1924 The Russian city of St Petersburg is renamed Leningrad (changed back in 1991).