On this day, January 30

1649 King Charles I of England is beheaded. On his execution he insisted on wearing an extra shirt because he did not want his shivers of cold to be misinterpreted as those of fear.

1661 Oliver Cromwell, Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, is ritually executed two years after his death, on the 12th anniversary of the execution of King Charles I. Cromwell and two others are dug up at Westminster Abbey and ‘executed’ for killing Charles. Hanged in chains before being beheaded, the bodies, or what was left of them, were thrown into common graves, while their heads were placed on spikes above Westminster Hall. During a storm in 1685, Cromwell’s head reportedly fell from the spike and was thrown to the ground. It has since been through numerous hands, in various private and museum collections before being buried at Cambridge University.

1703 The 47 rōnin avenge the death of their master in Japan.