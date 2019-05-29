File picture: Picture by Ethekwini Secure

Katlehong - Two people had to turn on their heels and flee for their lives as armed suspects ambushed them, killing their co-worker and injuring two others early this morning. All three had been shot multiple times.

The incident happened around 6.41am on S.S Segwane Street in Moseleke East in Katlehong.

According to Katlehong police spokesperson Captain Mega Ndobe the the male and female victim had just picked up the deceased from his house and were to all go to work when they were attacked.

“According to information received, there were two suspects and after shooting they fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz that was parked a few meters from the scene,” Ndobe said.

Ndobe said the motive behind the shooting had not yet been established and that police ere investigating the incident.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said when they arrived at the scene, they found the dead person inside the vehicle while the others were lying outside.

Herbst also said they got information that there were other two colleagues of the three who fled when the attack occurred.

He added that one male victim was declared dead on the scene. The other male and the female were seriously injured and required an Advanced Life Support intervention.

“Once treated, the patients were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment,” He said.

Police are appealing to anyone with positive information that might help in the investigation and lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop 08600 10111.