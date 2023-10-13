One of Africa's great festivals Hey Neighbour brings top international performers to SA

The eagerly awaited lifestyle event Hey Neighbour, scheduled to take place from December 8–10, 2023, will feature a long list of mega-stars from around the world. World-famous performers, including the Grammy Award-winning American rapper Kendrick Lamar, the Mexican singer-songwriter Khalid, H.E.R., The Chainsmokers, Rema, and Swedish House Mafia, are among the illustrious musicians and local celebrities on the prestigious list.

Heineken, the well-known alcohol company, partners with this event with the intention of enhancing the joy of the holiday season. The brand is bringing the festival to Africa through a pan-African campaign that will establish Hey Neighbour as a household name in 10 African regions. These locations include Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, and Nigeria, to name a few.

To celebrate its 150th birthday, Heineken has chosen to share the festivities with everyone who is passionate about music, art, and culture. This forms part of the brand’s mission to spark connections and break down barriers, which aligns with the festival’s ethos of turning strangers into neighbours. It is explained that the dynamic partnership is all about synergy, with the intent of being of the same magnitude as the likes of iconic international festivals like Coachella.

Marcel Swain, Heineken Marketing Manager at Heineken Beverages, said they are elevating the celebrations with this partnership by allowing everyone to enjoy good times with Heineken. “Celebrating 150 years with a festival of this magnitude only seems fitting in the spirit of Mzansi. We are elevating the celebrations with this partnership by allowing everyone to enjoy good times with Heineken®, one way or another,” said Swain. ‘’We're absolutely thrilled to have Heineken® on board as our presenting partner. This partnership is all about celebrating good times and unity, which aligns perfectly with the spirit of Hey Neighbour,’’ Warren Le Grange, Hey Neighbour Festival Director,

“In other exciting news, we are also set to announce that the almost never-ending, ever-giving third and final phase of the festival's line-up features a combination of the country’s biggest current exports, African legends, and more sensational international talent. So, we advise you to take a deep breath because we are about to get into it,” he added. Joining the already toasty Neighbourhood, international hitmaker and jam-provider REMA joins the line-up alongside legendary South African acts Mafikizolo, Prime Circle, Zakes Bantwini, and Black Motion, as well as Desmond and the Tutus. Local favourites Mörda, Kelvin Momo, and DJ Zinhle have the decks on lock alongside curated live performances from Sho Madjozi, Elaine, and Jamie-Lee Sexton.