Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

One of Gauteng’s 50 most wanted criminals has been arrested after being on the run for 10 years. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, 34 year old Madoda Mqwathi was arrested during operation 'O Kae Molao' on Thursday in Devon.

Masondo said Mqwathi, who terrorised the community of Ekurhuleni, had been on the run for 10 years when he was nabbed.

“He is linked to more than 10 cases that include house breaking, house robbery, theft and escaping from custody,” Masondo added.

He said Mqwathi escaped from a police van in February 2010 while being transported from Nigel Magistrate’s Court to Modderbee prison after he had appeared for house breaking and theft.

Masondo added that the operation proceeded to the streets of Kempton Park where law enforcement agencies were searching for drugs, illicit goods and wanted suspects.

“As a result, police arrested more than 100 suspects for crimes ranging from dealing in drugs, murder, attempted murder, business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm, fraud, assault with intent to cause grevious bodily harm, possession of suspected stolen property, theft and illegal immigration,” he said.

Madoda Mqwathi

“Police were also able to close down unlicensed liquor outlets and second hand dealerships. During the roadblocks two cars were discontinued for being unroadworthy and traffic fines to the value of R26 000 were issued,” he added.

The operation was joined by the Gauteng Premier, David Makhura and Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

Makhura urged the police to continue with operations to minimise crime and also called on communities to work together with the police to combat crime.

“Crime in Gauteng is a very important area of focus. We want to reduce it by 50 percent because that is where we will reduce crime across the country,” Makhura said.

“The reduction of crime can also be achieved when we all do our work everywhere we are. Communities must come forward and give the police information. I am very happy with the work that the police are doing in our province,” Makhura added.

Masondo said all the suspects arrested during the operations will appear at various magistrate courts in due course.

The Star