Johannesburg - One of South Africa's bight minds is spreading his wings after bagging a coveted role at Google South Africa.
Ogilvy South Africa CEO, Alistair Mokoena, will be leaving the group and joining Google South Africa as it's Country Manager.
The 44-year-old Mokoena, who is the chairperson on the board of the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, has extensive experience in the advertising and marketing industry.
He holds an LLB from Rhodes University, an MBA from MANCOSA, and is also working towards a PhD at the North West University School of Business.
He has held various positions in companies such SAB, Unilever, Tiger Brands, and Mondelez, as well as in leadership roles in the advertising industry previously at FCB and Ogilvy.