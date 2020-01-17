One of SA's bright minds spreads his wings and flies all the way to Google









Ogilvy South Africa CEO, Alistair Mokoena, is to join Google South Africa as Country Manager. Johannesburg - One of South Africa's bight minds is spreading his wings after bagging a coveted role at Google South Africa. Ogilvy South Africa CEO, Alistair Mokoena, will be leaving the group and joining Google South Africa as it's Country Manager. The 44-year-old Mokoena, who is the chairperson on the board of the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, has extensive experience in the advertising and marketing industry. He holds an LLB from Rhodes University, an MBA from MANCOSA, and is also working towards a PhD at the North West University School of Business. He has held various positions in companies such SAB, Unilever, Tiger Brands, and Mondelez, as well as in leadership roles in the advertising industry previously at FCB and Ogilvy.

Ogilvy Europe Middle East and Africa CEO Paul O’Donnell had nothing but praise for Mokoena who joined the company in 2015.

“Alistair has been a part of our journey since 2015. He feels that now is the time to embark on the next stage of his career. We wish him every success," he said.

The company's Chief People Officer Angela Madlala said the upside of growing people and seeing them succeed is that "we have had to entrench a deep commitment to succession planning and team leadership structures.”

“One of the realities of being a business with our talent and track record is that our people are in high demand, both locally and internationally – over the last 18 months some of our senior people have taken up positions within Ogilvy and other businesses internationally."

The Star