One person confirmed dead in Joburg Bree Street blast

Johannesburg - The news of a fatality was confirmed by Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, who said the man's body was retrieved in the early hours of this morning, while 41 others were injured. According to EMS, at least 41 other patients have been treated for serious to minor injuries on scene and later transported to various health care facilities for further medical care.

‘’We can confirm, however, that ten casualties were admitted to the hospital,’’ Mulaudzi indicated. On Thursday morning, commuters made their way to the CBD amid road closures that affected some of the taxi destinations. Egoli Gas, the company that runs a pipeline network in the city, said it hadn't seen a pressure reduction and that its network wasn't compromised.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that they received a report from the company. ‘’They only picked up a 100-mm pipe that had some leaks and have since repaired that particular part. It’s a gas leak, but they say it's minimal. We don’t want to jump to conclusions.’’ Members of the rescue teams have confirmed that one body has been recovered from the rubble of yesterday's gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.