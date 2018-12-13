The launch of the Drive-Thru bar campaign at One-On-Nicol, William Nicol Drive. Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A drive-thru bar sounded like just the perfect place to visit in the December heat. That is why when Mike Amos heard about it on Twitter, he made a turn at One-On-Nicol in Bryanston, Sandton, to have just one drink for the road. Amos, who brought along his brother to drive him, was disappointed when he found that the Drive-Thru bar offered nothing but water and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I just wanted to have one drink and then start with my day. Unfortunately, they have nothing to offer but water,” Amos said.

The Drive-Thru bar was a pop-up campaign on the busy William Nicol Drive to raise awareness on drinking and driving, one of the major causes of accidents on South African roads.

Raymond Martin, chief director at the Gauteng Liquor Board, said that in the 2016/2017 financial year there were 27834 arrests for drinking and driving in the province. The number increased to 33173 in 2017/2018.

“We need to move from just talk and stats into real action. People can't seem to take personal responsibility for their actions.

"We are sick and tired of picking up bodies every festive season.”

We’re quick to speak out against a drive-thru bar but are as quick to drive after one drink. @AwareOrg #OneOnNicol held a mirror to this in the hope that people would #ReThink behaviour after even one drink. https://t.co/o7adHQ3iAG pic.twitter.com/2g44sRsiJ9 — NoneOnNicol (@on_nicol) December 12, 2018

Advocate Makhosini Msibi, chief executive of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), said more than R173billion was spent annually on fatal road crashes.

“This is an amount of money that can be spent worthily on the provision of housing and education of our kids,” Msibi said.

He warned that the RTMC was working on reclassifying the Road Traffic Management Act to ensure that drinking and driving was classified as a Schedule 5 offence.

The Star