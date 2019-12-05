Ongoing taxi violence a threat to Gauteng residents, says MEC Mamabolo









Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has labeled the ongoing taxi violence in the province as a threat to the residents which needs to be dealt with and with immediate solutions. Mamabolo was speaking before the commission of inquiry into taxi violence chaired by Justice Jeremiah Shongwe at Parktown, Joburg on Thursday. He said at the Provincial Taxi Summit which was held in June this year, they identified the problems and found resolutions which were already being implemented in dealing with the violence. "We have established a committee which ensures that the resolutions are being implemented. However we still have ongoing investigations which will also look into the closure of some routes in Soweto in March," said Mamabolo. Early this year two taxi associations, the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (WATA) and Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) were in a conflict which led to commuters stranded after some routes in township were closed.

Mamabolo said the two associations were later called in a meeting with residents and they apologised.

"Both parties addressed the residents and found a common ground. The routes were opened and started operating," he said.

When asked by Shongwe to explain to the Commission the issue of routes, Mamabolo said when talking with the taxi associations across the province they mention that some associations use the routes while not permitted, stealing their customers.

"They mention the issue of permits but that can just be something they say because they say whatever the public wants to hear, however, there may be other factors causing the violence.

" There is also the issue of carrying weapons. When you ask them why they carry weapons they say they protect themselves from the other associations. So this would mean the issue is within the industry and that's need to be resolved," said Mamabolo.

He added that the department needed another approach to deal with the violence and not only use meetings and call the association to apologise to the communities.

"We also need, with immediate attention deal with the issue of permits. We can't be issuing new permits while we struggle to control the already existing permits. We will work with the Municipality to resolve this," said Mamabolo.

The Star