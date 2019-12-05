Johannesburg - Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has labeled the ongoing taxi violence in the province as a threat to the residents which needs to be dealt with and with immediate solutions.
Mamabolo was speaking before the commission of inquiry into taxi violence chaired by Justice Jeremiah Shongwe at Parktown, Joburg on Thursday.
He said at the Provincial Taxi Summit which was held in June this year, they identified the problems and found resolutions which were already being implemented in dealing with the violence.
"We have established a committee which ensures that the resolutions are being implemented. However we still have ongoing investigations which will also look into the closure of some routes in Soweto in March," said Mamabolo.
Early this year two taxi associations, the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (WATA) and Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) were in a conflict which led to commuters stranded after some routes in township were closed.