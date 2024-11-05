Online gambling on the rise among South African youth

Recent findings from Infoquest, a leading online market research firm, underscore the alarming trend of rising online gambling activities among young South Africans. It is reported that easy access to gambling platforms, the digital age has created a perfect storm, where many find themselves exposed to the risks of gambling far before they're equipped to handle them.

The study reveals that adults aged between 18 to 34 are engaging in online gambling and sports betting an average of 11 times per month. Among these participants, a staggering 39% choose to reinvest their winnings, while 30% gamble with money they cannot afford to lose. Such habits can foster a cycle of dependency and financial strain, leaving their futures in precarious positions. Ana Bonanni, the CEO of Bettabets, noted that young individuals often emulate the gambling behaviours of older siblings.

“Parents should be mindful that minors under the age of 18 may be drawn to gambling by the thrill of risk-taking or peer pressure. This could lead to misunderstandings about money and risk.” Bonanni said the dangers of early exposure to gambling are evident, particularly among adolescents with the research indicating that about 5% of South African youths may already show signs of gambling addiction. Indicators include:

Declining academic performance: Students involved in gambling often see a troubling drop in grades, along with a lack of focus and increased absenteeism. Strained family relationships: Gambling can create conflict and mistrust as minors resort to secretive behaviours to hide their activities from parents. Financial difficulties: Young gamblers may incur mounting debts and, in desperate situations, resort to criminal activities to fuel their gambling habits.

Mood swings and anxiety: Emotional instability, irritability, or withdrawal can signal underlying stress related to gambling. Bonanni further emphasised the urgent need for parental vigilance. “It is vital that parents and guardians arm themselves with information to safeguard young children from the dangers of underage gambling,” she urged. As the holiday season approaches and children enjoy more unsupervised time, the risks associated with gambling may significantly escalate. To help mitigate these dangers, Bonanni offers five vital tips for parents:

Have open conversations: Regularly discuss gambling, its risks, and potential consequences, ensuring your children feel safe to express their thoughts and concerns. Set clear boundaries: Establish firm rules regarding gambling activities and explain the reasoning behind your decisions. Implement parental controls: Employ parental control settings on devices to limit access to gambling websites and apps, and routinely review your child’s online activities.