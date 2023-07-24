Online sex toy store founder: my online sex toys ‘sell like hotcakes’

Johannesburg - Former Kaya FM presenter and founder of SHE, an online sex toy store, Katlego Mabusela, says more than 5000 hours of podcast conversations also confirm that women want low-risk pleasure and meaningful connection. Mabusela’s start-up SHE has, in the past two years, produced podcast content that backs up research into the insights of black women and their sexual desires.

He says research by SHE indicates that sales of sex toys shot up the roof since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, resulting in an 8% surge in sales. Vibrators are said to be the biggest-selling sex toy online, accounting for up to 40% of monthly sales in the sex toy market. “Our customers range from single people to couples who want to spice up their sex lives. Single people who are buying sex could be making sex toys an option to still enjoy sexual pleasure without the risk associated with trying to find a partner, but just opting to have a toy that will be there without the pain of being sexually unsatisfied,” Mabusela said.

He says some of the customers regularly give feedback on their sexual needs. “Nothing frustrates a woman more than being left hanging before she can climax. Finding a meaningful connection is harder these days of hook-up culture. I have to be careful and take it slow, but in the meantime, I still have needs,” one client told Mabusela. Mabusela says adult toys have become important as they help clients reduce the risk of judgement and allow them to safely explore their sexual desires with a no-strings-attached attitude to their sex lives.

“But more than anything, sex toys are a way to take control of one’s sexual pleasure for single and married couples seeking to explore their needs. Sex toys are a simpler and safer option,” he said. Mabusela indicates that his research and interactions with clients reveal key insights into their sexual needs. He says most couples buy sex toys out of a need to explore other avenues without the guilt that comes with creating them for their partners, even though some partners find the issue of bringing sex toys into the bedroom difficult. He said emotional maturity in such instances played a key role.