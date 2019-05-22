Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. File Picture: ANA

Some of the most popular schools in Gauteng are Alberton, Northcliff and Boksburg high schools. These schools received the most applications when the online system went live on Monday morning.

Alberton received 4 151 applications while Northcliff and Boksburg received 4 053 and 3 797 respectively.

Some of the other popular schools are Hoërskool Akasia, Gerrit Maritz, President, Sir John Adamson, Rand Park and Mondeor high schools, and Pretoria High School for Girls.

By Tuesday afternoon, the department had received 289 370 applications for admission in the 2020 academic year. There were 136 854 applications for Grade 1 and 152 516 for Grade 8. Parents with children in Grade R should apply online for admission into Grade 1. Those who want to apply for Grades 2-7 and Grades 9-11 should apply at their schools of choice.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi acknowledged that the system was ridden with problems and promised they were being resolved.

Lesufi said: “Some parents received WA4 reference numbers instead of WA1. It was because the feeder zone maps were slow to load, due to the network connectivity, and as such, parents opted for the within 30km radius. This is receiving attention. Parents must not panic as we are working on rectifying the glitch. No one will be disadvantaged, especially those staying closer to the schools.”

WA4 applies to schools within a 30km radius of their home address. WA1 is for schools within the parents’ home address within the feeder zone.

Lesufi said: “We have received complaints from parents that some schools are compelling them to fill in their administrative forms before accepting required documents. Schools are not allowed to do such in this application period.

“The online application system is the future. It provides for a fair and equitable opportunity for parents to apply at public schools. We are humbled by the overwhelming support and response from parents.” he said, apologising to parents who were frustrated by the slowness in the first few minutes after the system switch-on.

Parents can apply until July 22. The placement period will be from August 30 to September 30. Parents who don’t have access to the internet or require face-to-face assistance are encouraged to visit walk-in centres, all public schools and identified community libraries for assistance.

They can also call 011 355 0000 or 0800 000 789 for help.