Only local production of goods would improve unemployment rate, says African Transformation Movement

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has decried the increase in South Africa’s unemployment figures. The Statistics SA’s Labour Force Survey revealed that the country’s unemployment figures for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 0.8%, moving from 32.1% to 32.9%.

On Tuesday, during the release of the latest figures, Stats SA said the number of unemployed persons had increased by 330 000, to 8.2 million, during the first quarter of 2024. This is an increase of 0.8 of a percentage point when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The latest results also indicate that the number of employed people increased by 22 000, to 16.7 million, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula decried the numbers, saying the ATM was deeply concerned about the latest unemployment rate in a country that had been battling to contain unemployment for more than five years. Zungula said production of goods locally was the only solution to the grim picture painted by the latest figures. “Firstly, we emphasise the importance of local production of everyday goods. By prioritising and investing in domestic manufacturing, we can create employment opportunities and reduce reliance on imported goods.

“Moreover, the ATM advocates for a significant investment in mass industrialisation. It is imperative to reverse the current trend of de-industrialisation, especially during a period of escalating unemployment. “We urge a re-evaluation of institutions, such as the Public Investment Corporation, to prioritise funding for mass industrial projects that can stimulate the economic growth and job creation,” he said. On the issue of illegal immigration, Zungula said strict enforcement of immigration laws would help curb and protect jobs for locals, adding that the township and spaza shop economy should be reserved for locals.