Only surviving Women’s march leader Sophia Theresa Williams-De Bruyn honoured by American philanthropist

The only surviving leader of the 1956 women-led march against the pass laws, Sophia Theresa Williams de Bruyn, was on Saturday honoured for her contribution to women issues during a high tea event held at the Nelson Mandela Sanctuary in Houghton, Johannesburg. The event attended by women leaders such as Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Dr Futhi Mtoba, president of the International Women’s Forum SA (IWFSA), Nolitha Fakude, among others, was part of the launch of the South African leg of the Sister Accord Foundation, founded by Sonia Jackson Myles to help mentor more than 1 billion women across the globe.

The veteran activist was honoured with an award for her contribution which was presented to her by Jackson Myles who said the prestigious honour recognises those who lead with love and kindness. Speaking during her moment of honour, the former unionist and Struggle stalwart said she feels at home being honoured at a place she used to frequent when visiting former president Nelson Mandela years ago before his passing. “My emotions are running all over me as I have today experienced so much love. Thank you so much for what you have done for me. When I arrived here this morning, one person greeted me and said welcome home.

“Indeed, I feel at home here because this establishment is where Nelson Mandela would invite us for lunch at this very establishment that has been turned into a boutique hotel. We were always welcomed here until he married Graca Mandela and the invites stopped,” she said. Together with other women such as Helen Joseph, Lillian Ngoyi and Rahima Moosa, De Bruyn organised the iconic march celebrated each year. Mtoba said the world needs more women who want to nurture young women and mentor them through their challenges.

“The Sisters Accord Foundation is one of a few movements I have come across that wants to nurture young women. The issues, values and principles it seeks to tackle resonate with women across the globe. We need to be intentional about things we want to change and the foundation’s 1 billion target shows just that as South Africa also has its own target on how to develop women,” she said. Jackson Myles established this US-based charitable foundation in 2013, and the partnership with the NMF was realised in 2023. In South Africa, the organisation has partnered with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and other organisations. The Sister Accord Foundation is focused on three pillars: educating girls and women, enlightening girls and women about the power of sisterhood, and eradicating bullying and violence against girls and women.