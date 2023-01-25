Johannesburg – DA leader John Steenhuisen has intensified the call for South Africans to reclaim their power by voting against the ANC. Steenhuisen said this as the party was preparing for the "DA's Power To The People March" to the ANC’s Luthuli House in Johannesburg today (Wednesday).

Story continues below Advertisement

The party urged all South Africans to voice their anger at the ANC’s destruction of the country’s energy infrastructure and economy and to demand urgent solutions to this escalating electricity crisis. "Eskom was engineered through terrible, outdated policy, through disgusting greed, and corruption, and, above all, through the deployment of useless and often criminal cadres to the state power utility. DA Leader John Steenhuisen during the the DA Power to the People March. Picture: Supplied. "While our country is going through an incredibly tough time, it is inspiring to see that you still have the spirit for this fight. You haven’t given up yet. If we can keep that spirit alive, I promise you we will overcome not only this electricity challenge but every other challenge facing South Africa today.“

Steenhuisen added: "Together we will beat crime, together we will beat unemployment, and together we will beat poor service delivery. "But today’s challenge is the energy crisis, which threatens to derail not only our fragile economy but our entire project in South Africa. Because if we don’t solve this problem soon and end load-shedding for good, our society will start falling apart. "Already we are close to breaking point, and communities across the country have run out of patience. We have to restore power to the people before the situation explodes into chaos."

Story continues below Advertisement